Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi

Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi collections: Sonakshi Sinha starrer witnesses a dip at Box office

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. 

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi' hit the theatres on August 24 and earned Rs 2.70 cr on day one. The film has received a thumbs up from the audience and is the sequel to the 2016 film 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi'. Sonakshi had left us all waiting for the film when the posters of the film were out. A peppy song titled 'Swag Saha Nahi Jaye' had the actress grooving with some kickass moves which further added to the excitement level.

Almost a week after its release, the film has witnessed a dip at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections.

He wrote, “#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi witnesses a noticeable drop on Wed... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 4.03 cr, Sun 5.05 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 1.71 cr, Wed 1.42 cr. Total: ₹ 16.96 cr. India biz.”

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla have produced the film. Sonakshi plays Harpreet aka Happy from Punjab who gets kidnapped by a gang of people who are actually looking for some other 'Happy'

The film has an ensemble star cast of Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, Jassi Gill and Aparshakti Khurana.

Diana, Jimmy, Ali, and Abhay were a part of the original 2016 film as well.  

Happy Phirr Bhaag JayegiSonakshi SinhaDiana Penty

