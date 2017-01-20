Harshvardhan Kapoor expresses displeasure over Diljit Dosanjh's debut award win

Mumbai: Harshvardhan Kapoor is apparently not happy with Diljit Dosanjh's debut award win at a recent awards ceremony. The young man, who hails from a family of film personalities, took to Twitter to express his take on Diljit being awarded with a best debutante award.

He tweeted: Don't feel entitled to any award,I'm questioning the principle of who is a newcomer,have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer (sic).”

Don't feel entitled to any award,I'm questioning the principle of who is a newcomer,have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) 19 January 2017

Diljit won the award for his stint in ‘Udta Punjab’ and Harshvardhan, who was also nominated in the same category for ‘Mirzya’, believes debut award should be given to people who are actually newcomers, and not to somebody who has worked in several films before heading to Bollywood.

When a Twitter user praised his performance in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film, but said Diljit was a deserving one, the young actor replied, "The guy was in a Hindi film in 2008...And go through people's filmographies while your at it".

"@jimSarbh was amazing in #neerja and is a newcomer would've been happy to lose to him," he added.

Harsh’s debut film ‘Mirzya’ directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra proved to be a dud at the Box Office but his performance certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

H has followed in the footsteps of his father Anil Kapoor and sister Sonam Kapoor to make a career in acting. His sister Rhea and cousin Arjun Kapoor too are in the same industry besides producer uncle Boney Kapoor and aunt Sridevi.

Apart from the recent one, Harshvardhan has won most of the best debut awards this year.

(With PTI inputs)