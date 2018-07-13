हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol

Helicopter Eela poster out: After 'We Are Family', Kajol to play a mother in Pradeep Sarkar directorial

Bollywood actress Kajol unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film 'Helicopter Eela' on Friday.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Kajol wrote, “Holding on to my baby be like…. #MotherlyLove #HelicopterEela #14thSept @ajaydevgn @HelicopterEela @pradeepsrkar #SirshaRay @riddhisen896 @ADFfilms @jayantilalgada @saregamaglobal”

An Indian Express report quoted the maker as saying, "Eela is a story of a single mother and an aspiring singer (Kajol) who gives up all her dreams to raise her only child (Riddhi Sen). Her son who is a typical young millennial doesn’t want his mother’s life to revolve around him. Being an overprotective mother, she decides to join her son’s college, which eventually leads to her invading the son’s privacy.”

Talking about her role in Helicopter Eela, Kajol had told the daily, As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold like so many mothers do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!”

Helmed by  Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Helicopter Eela stars National-Award winning Bengali actor Riddhi Sen. The film is slated to release on September 14, 2018.

