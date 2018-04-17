Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal to join forces again?

New Delhi: Who doesn't remember the terrific trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in comedy drama 'Hera Pheri' series. The first two parts received a thunderous response from the audiences and now the buzz is strong about the upcoming third instalment. Sounds interesting, right?

According to dnaindia.com, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is yet to take a call on the storyline and the director who will helm the project. Renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan had directed the original 'Hera Pheri' which released in 2000. However, the second part was helmed by Neeraj Vora.

Now the buzz is the differences between Priyadarshan and the producer Firoz Nadiadwala have been solved and there is a possibility that the renowned filmmaker might helm the third part.

Reportedly, another filmmaker whose name has been cropped up happens to be Anees Bazmee. Meanwhile, 'Hera Pheri 3' was announced in 2015 by late filmmaker Neeraj Vora. Nothing has been officially announced by the makers as yet.

Hera Pheri starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in lead roles whereas in part II (Phir Hera Pheri) Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen joined the terrific trio. It was released in 2006.

Are you excited for the third instalment?