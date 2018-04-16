Hichki Box Office collections: Rani Mukerji starrer inches closer to Rs 50 cr

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji won a million hearts with her teacher act in 'Hichki'. The film not only proved to be her safe bet as a comeback vehicle but also assured her fans a wonderful act by the actress. The film by Sidharth P Malhotra is high on content and performance by all the actors.

It received a positive word of mouth publicity from the viewers. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections:

#Hichki is all set to cross ₹ 45 cr... [Week 4] 25 Fri lakhs, Sat 50 lakhs, Sun 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. India biz.#Hichki biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 26.10 cr

Week 2: ₹ 12.30 cr

Week 3: ₹ 4.15 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 1.40 cr [290 screens]

Total: ₹ 43.95 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

'Hichki' has been produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films' banner. It happens to be an adaptation of the book titled 'Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had' by Brad Cohen, of which Yash Raj Films acquired the rights.

The film shows Rani as Naina Mathur, a teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. Her zest for her profession is so high that no special condition can come in the way of her achieving the dreams she has.

'Hichki' released on March 23, 2018, and received a positive word of mouth publicity. The film is going strong and will have to stay steady at the Box Office in order to let the cash registers ringing.

The film also stars veteran actors such as Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Rani delivered one of her career-best performance in 'Hichki' after 'Black'.