Irrfan Khan

Hindi Medium Hong Kong collections: Check report card

The film by Saket Choudhary was lauded for Irrfan's and Saba's performance and was also praised for being a content-rich venture as well.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Classic actor Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium' ticked all the right boxes and received a warm response at the Box Office. The film did a fab business not just in the country but also managed to impress the viewers in the neighbouring countr—China. And after India and China, the film opened in Hong Kong.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran  Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film in Hong Kong. He wrote: “#HindiMedium finds patronage in Hong Kong... A healthy weekend was followed by a good show on weekdays...

[Week 1]

Mon HK$ 200,634

Tue HK$ 215,324

Wed HK$ 171,797

Thu HK$ 202,239

Total [incl previews]: HK$ 2,748,812 [₹ 2.52 cr]

@comScore

The film by Saket Choudhary was lauded for Irrfan's and Saba's performance and was also praised for being a content-rich venture as well. The script was written by Zeenat Lakhani.The film has recently released in the neighbouring country and is receiving a massive response at the Box Office so far.

'Hindi Medium' marked the big screen debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opposite Irrfan. The film turned out to be a money spinner in the country and now that it has released in China, the impact is the same. Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal played supporting roles in the movie.

It hit the screens on May 19, 2017. Irrfan got nominated for the Best Director for Saket Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Irrfan Khan, Best Actress for Saba Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Deepak Dobriyal at the Filmfare Awards. It won two main awards including Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan.

 

