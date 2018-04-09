Hindi Medium takes China Box Office by storm, earns Rs 138 cr

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan power-packed entertainer 'Hindi Medium' not only swept the fans in India with its rich content but has also continued its victory run in China. The film has raked in over Rs 138 crore so far at the Box Office there and the cash registers are still ticking fast.

The film by Saket Choudhary was high on performance and got accolades for being a content-rich venture as well. The script was written by Zeenat Lakhani. After Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar' and Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', it's time now for Irrfan Khan' 'Hindi Medium' to create a similar impact in China. The film has recently released in the neighbouring country and is receiving a massive response at the Box Office so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film in China. Check it out:

#HindiMedium packs a SOLID TOTAL in *extended opening weekend* in China... Crosses *lifetime biz* [India] in weekend... Will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays...

Wed $ 3.42 mn

Thu $ 6.29 mn

Fri $ 6.05 mn

Sat $ 3.82 mn

Sun $ 1.74 mn

Total: $ 21.32 mn [₹ 138.42 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

'Hindi Medium' marked the big screen debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar opposite Irrfan. The film turned out to be a money spinner in the country and now that it has released in China, the impact is the same. Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal played supporting roles in the movie.

It hit the screens on May 19, 2017. Irrfan got nominated for the Best Director for Saket Choudhary, Best Actor (Critics) for Irrfan Khan, Best Actress for Saba Qamar, and Best Supporting Actor for Deepak Dobriyal at the Filmfare Awards. It won two main awards including Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan.