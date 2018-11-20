हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anurag Kashyap

Hollywood doesn't really explore violence: Anurag Kashyap

According to Anurag, Hollywood movies focus more on commercialisation.  

Hollywood doesn&#039;t really explore violence: Anurag Kashyap
Pic courtesy: IANS image.

Mumbai: Known as a master of making violence-based movies in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his thoughts on violence staged in Hollywood, saying American movies dont really explore violence.

According to Anurag, Hollywood movies focus more on commercialisation.

"America is always middle of the ground, they always borrow from everywhere and make it more palatable and commercial but they don't really explore violence barring some of the exploitation movies. They know how to commercialize everything, they are the Mcdonalds version of action and violence," he said in a conversation for Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Perfect Strokes with Anupama Chopra.

Be it movie Gangs of Wasseypur or web show Sacred Games, Anurag never leave a chance to show violence, killings and other brutal scenes in his projects.

Sharing his idea of violence, the 46-year-old director revealed that he does not like to see usage of violence in superhero movies as he believes mainstream films and superhero movies celebrate violence rather than showing its depth.

"I like the whole idea of taking people through that whole motion of what's the worst fear that they might have. I get borthered by seeing celebratory violence that I see in mainstream movies or the superhero movie where the violence makes you feel like wanting to be a hero and getting into a fight.

"My idea of creating violence is to put the viewer off it, where it disturbs them," Anurag added.

The episode featuring Anurag will be out on Wednesday.

Tags:
Anurag KashyapAnurag Kashyap filmsGangs of WasseypurSacred GamesHollywoodBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close