Hrithik Roshan looks tough, and gritty in 'Kaabil' motion poster!
New Delhi: The Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is eyeing January 25 to surprise his fans with 'Kaabil'. The film will portray him and Yami Gautam for play visually impaired couple for the first time ever on-screen.
Hrithik shared yet another motion poster of 'Kaabil' on Twitter which shows him in a tough, gritty avatar with glimpses of Yami in it too. The film is surely going to have a Sanjay Gupta stamp on it as he is helmer of this thriller. He wished everyone a happy new year with this poster.
HAPPY NEW YEAR beautiful people!! This year. Arise. Stand for what's right and #BeKaabil. https://t.co/oDTFs7I24u
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 1, 2017
'Kaabil' will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' on January 25, 2017. The trailer, songs and teaser, all have impressed the viewers so far.
So, are you ready for it?
Watch Motion Poster here:
