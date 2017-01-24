close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’: Bollywood hails film with ‘captivating storyline’

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 14:52
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’: Bollywood hails film with ‘captivating storyline’

Mumbai: It’s a big day for Bollywood fans tomorrow. Two industry heavyweights – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan – will clash at the Box Office with their respective releases – ‘Raees’ and ‘Kaabil’. Bollywood has already givens its verdict on Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’, a film in which he essays the character of a visually challenged man.

Bollywood celebrities have heaped praises on Hrithik’s performance in ‘Kaabil’ and have tweeted some amazing things about the film.

You may read Bollywood’s verdict here:

This film is crucial for Hrithik because it comes after ‘Mohenjo Daro’ that proved to be a dud at the Box Office last year. Incidentally, the film which launched Pooja Hegde in Bollywood clashed with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rustom’ that did well in terms of business.

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 14:52

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.