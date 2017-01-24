Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’: Bollywood hails film with ‘captivating storyline’

Mumbai: It’s a big day for Bollywood fans tomorrow. Two industry heavyweights – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan – will clash at the Box Office with their respective releases – ‘Raees’ and ‘Kaabil’. Bollywood has already givens its verdict on Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’, a film in which he essays the character of a visually challenged man.

Bollywood celebrities have heaped praises on Hrithik’s performance in ‘Kaabil’ and have tweeted some amazing things about the film.

You may read Bollywood’s verdict here:

Just watched #Kaabil, @iHrithik's sincere effort is commendable,he's evidently given it his all. A sensitive film with captivating storyline — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 23 January 2017

Just saw Kaabil and @iHrithik is absolutely wonderful in this engrossing movie but then isn't he always :) #Kaabil — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 23 January 2017

Great response to film #Kaabil on social media 1 comes to a conclusion that #Kaabil is really #Kaabil. @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) 24 January 2017

Honest film made by Sincere film makers #Kaabil performance has reached new heights salute @iHrithik ...totally hungover the title track — Warda S Nadiadwala (@WardaNadiadwala) 23 January 2017

Guddu/Sanjay/Duggu/Yami/Sudeep/Resul-"Kabil" Winner all the way. Thrilling,chilling,entertaining. Congratulations all concerned. Loved it! — Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) 21 January 2017

@iHrithik, you're a revelation in #Kaabil! You've just shown us how there's no such thing as a weakness.. Only strengths in disguise! pic.twitter.com/xE6OkAzevB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 24 January 2017

@iHrithik you never fail to surprise me with your sincerity & talent @yamigautam you look luminous See #kaabil for mainstream entertainment — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) 24 January 2017

@iHrithik in #Kaabil is believable emotional intense. So many scenes the audience claps and whistles . It's a memorable performance. Salute — Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) 24 January 2017

To be in the frame with @iHrithik and hold ur own @yamigautam no small feat.. v well done and most #kaabil of u — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) 24 January 2017

It's been an emotional evening for me!Thank you team #kaabil This is now my favourite @iHrithik Film. Don't miss 2017 first Superhit pic.twitter.com/eDX11aiISK — mandana karimi (@manizhe) 21 January 2017

You will clap, cry, whistle, marvel at the brilliance of #Kaabil and the performance of @iHrithik He rips Ure heart out of your body! — Milap (@zmilap) 21 January 2017

Just watched #Kaabil! Feel very proud to be a part of the film. It will touch hearts! @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta @RakeshRoshan_N @Sulaiman — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) 23 January 2017

@iHrithik what a performance. Just saw #Kaabil rarely does an actor go way beyond a superb script like you have. Wow wow & wow — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) 23 January 2017

Just saw #Kaabil, congrats to the team,@iHrithik is superb and @_SanjayGupta has outdone himself, one word FANTASTIC. Must see pic.twitter.com/bZwBR1wrun — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) 23 January 2017

Your performance succeeds in making the audience get to a willing suspension of disbelief.Bless you! https://t.co/YeVXHliAyB — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) 24 January 2017

Watched #Kaabil last night. @_SanjayGupta buddy, superb, well done, good to see you in action again.@iHrithik you're just terrific.Full stop — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) 24 January 2017

This film is crucial for Hrithik because it comes after ‘Mohenjo Daro’ that proved to be a dud at the Box Office last year. Incidentally, the film which launched Pooja Hegde in Bollywood clashed with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rustom’ that did well in terms of business.