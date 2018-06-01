I want to play Madhuri Dixit: Karishma Tanna

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Karishma Tanna is said to play actress Madhuri Dixit in the forthcoming film "Sanju". The "Naagin 3" actress' lips are sealed but says she would love to essay the role of the "Dil" star in her biopic, if it is ever made.

While actor Ranbir Kapoor has been lauded by many for playing actor Sanjay Dutt in his forthcoming biopic "Sanju", Karishma's role in the film is still being kept a secret.

Asked if she is playing Madhuri Dixit in "Sanju", Karishma told IANS in a telephonic interview from Mumbai: "I won't be able to say that but I am playing an important role."

"I love her. I wish to work with her. Maybe, even play her character in her biography. I would love it...not to play just a role in her biopic... I want to play Madhuri Dixit," said Karishma.

"I would love to work with good directors who can get acting out of me and I would like to essay roles in films based on real life stories," she added.

Her dreams were more or less fulfilled when she got to feature in "Sanju", a Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal. 

"Working with Rajkumar Hirani was like a dream come true. To work with him and be a part of the project and being acknowledged by him... is just 'wow'," said Karishma, known for featuring in hit TV shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Bigg Boss".

Is she happy with the offers that she is getting?

"I am content with what I am getting. Everyone wants to grow in life and I am no different so, yes I would love to do good cinema. I know for sure that I will be appreciated for my acting and as far as my work is concerned, people will find me working in good space. I am hopeful. I am happy where I am right now but I want something more," she said.

What she really enjoys about acting is that she likes to "emote and get into the skin of the character. If you are able to do that then after pack-up, you feel so good. It's just the passion speaking".

Karishma is also passionate about fitness.

"I love dancing. It's my passion...and fitness is important. I am a Gujarati so, I have to maintain myself. Also, I love to workout. It's an addiction I would say. If I don't workout, I don't feel good. 

"I have to look toned and fit on screen so, I like working out. When it's 12 hours of shoot, I get up early in the morning and then I workout and go for the shoot," she said. 

"That's how life of an actor is. You get fame and all, but it's not easy and a lot of hard work goes into it. We have to look good and perform even if we are feeling tired."

