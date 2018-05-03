Immensely challenging to recreate 1970's Pakistan for Raazi: Meghna Gulzar

New Delhi: Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has revealed that recreating 1970's Pakistan in India for her much-anticipated film 'Raazi' was the most challenging aspect of shooting.

Gulzar, in a recent conversation with MN+ for their upcoming property 'Talking Films,' talked about the challenges she faced while filming the spy-romantic flick.

"Recreating an era of 1970 in 2017 was immensely difficult but what was more challenging was to create 1970's Pakistan in India," she said

After much deliberation and planning, we zeroed on the locations like Kashmir, Mumbai, Delhi and a few other places. The cast had to deal with the change in weather - sudden rains or even extreme hot climate," added the 'Talvar' director.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer is based on 'Calling Sehmat,' a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka.

The film is set to hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.