Irrfan Khan shares FIRST LOOK of ‘Hindi Medium’ starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar
Mumbai: Irrfan Khan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film ‘Hindi Medium’ which will mark the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.
Check out the image below:
#HindiMedium @maddockfilms @TSeries pic.twitter.com/B0Yz9VZU3v
— Irrfan (@irrfank) 5 January 2017
Jointly produced by Maddock Films and T-Series, ‘Hindi Medium’ is a comedy film with an essence of romance and will see Irrfan essaying an unusual character.
Set in the backdrop of Delhi, Irrfan will play a Punjabi man who owns a shop and deals in designer clothes, report suggests.
The film directed by Saket Chaudary (of the ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ fame), which is slated to release on March 31.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Mahira Khan’s reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zaalima’ will melt your heart
- He's terrified public will learn the truth: Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt
- Zaalima from 'Raees' is the LOVE ANTHEM of 2017; Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira's chemistry will surprise you!
- Shah Rukh Khan is a macho man; superstar wants to do cool action films!
- Irrfan Khan shares FIRST LOOK of ‘Hindi Medium’ starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar
- 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' can clash but the friendship shouldn't clash, says Hrithik Roshan
- Hrithik Roshan NOT doing film with Sara Ali Khan!
- Aamir Khan rules Box Office, wins ‘Dangal’ – Here’s how
- Character in 'Noor' very likeable, relatable: Sonakshi Sinha
- Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood's 'Kung Fu Yoga' poster will give you adrenaline rush
Top Videos
-
Samajwadi Party feud: What is brewing between Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav?
-
Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
-
Actor Akshay Kumar furious over Dec 31 molestation in Bengaluru; shares video expressing concern
-
Will elections in five states be a litmus test of demonetisation move?