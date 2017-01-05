close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Irrfan Khan shares FIRST LOOK of ‘Hindi Medium’ starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 12:18
Irrfan Khan shares FIRST LOOK of ‘Hindi Medium’ starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film ‘Hindi Medium’ which will mark the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

Check out the image below:

Jointly produced by Maddock Films and T-Series, ‘Hindi Medium’ is a comedy film with an essence of romance and will see Irrfan essaying an unusual character.

Set in the backdrop of Delhi, Irrfan will play a Punjabi man who owns a shop and deals in designer clothes, report suggests.

The film directed by Saket Chaudary (of the ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ fame), which is slated to release on March 31.

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 12:18

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.