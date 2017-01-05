Irrfan Khan shares FIRST LOOK of ‘Hindi Medium’ starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film ‘Hindi Medium’ which will mark the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

Jointly produced by Maddock Films and T-Series, ‘Hindi Medium’ is a comedy film with an essence of romance and will see Irrfan essaying an unusual character.

Set in the backdrop of Delhi, Irrfan will play a Punjabi man who owns a shop and deals in designer clothes, report suggests.

The film directed by Saket Chaudary (of the ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ fame), which is slated to release on March 31.