Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan release preponed by week, to hit screens on August 3

Mumbai: The release date of Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming film 'Karwaan' starring Irrfan Khan, has been preponed by a week. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit screens on August 10, will now release on August 3, announced the makers on Thursday.

This will give the film a clear two-week solo run at the Box Office.

The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP in association with Ishka Films, also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, marking their debut in Bollywood. It also features 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress Kriti Kharbanda.

Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar... #Karwaan, which was slated for release on 10 Aug 2018, will now release on 3 Aug 2018... Akarsh Khurana directs. pic.twitter.com/W4LlwfBoeU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2018

The first look of 'Karwaan's was revealed some time ago as the poster introduced three lost souls, two dead bodies and a promise of a lifetime journey with it.

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, 'Karwaan' is a light-hearted comedy and revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film has been shot in Kerala.

This will be the second Irrfan-starrer movie to release since the actor announced he is suffering from a rare disease. 'Blackmail' had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn't suffer due to his condition.

The acclaimed actor has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and has been undergoing a treatment since past two months.