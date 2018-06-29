हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Is Salman Khan's next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled 'Inshallah'?

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has just delivered a huge hit with 'Race 3'. Although the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics, it has turned out to be a money spinner at the Box Office. Now, the buzz about his next projects has already started doing the rounds.

The hottest gossip right now is that Salman might be soon joining hands with none other than maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director-actor jodi has previously worked in blockbuster films such as 'Khamoshi', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' etc.

According to Hindustan Times report, Bhansali's production house has even blocked a title 'Inshallah' with Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) recently. Quoting a trade source, the report states that 'Inshallah' can be the title of Salman starrer. Given the fact that Bhansali usually takes ample time to lock the script and then start shooting, by that time Sallu Bhai will also wrap up his upcoming 'Bharat' with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

However, no official statement has been made by the production house or the actor as yet.

Salman in a Bhansali venture is surely making us jittery. Next we want to know who gets to play the female lead?

 

 

