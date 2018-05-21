Jacqueline Fernandez refused to use stunt doubles for Race 3? Here's the truth

New Delhi: The Salman Khan-starrer 'Race 3' is creating a buzz for one reason or another and this time it is because of its leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jackie, as she is lovingly referred, has shot some intense action sequences, that too without any help from stunt doubles.

It is the first time Jacqueline has gone all out of her way to shoot action sequence, despite working in action flicks earlier as well.

The 32-year-old actress had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout to perfect the action sequences.

Shouldering the action sequences on her own, the 'Judwaa 2' actress has been training for MMA, kickboxing, and other forms of action to perfect her act. With an extensive training spanning months, prepping for 2 hours daily to master her action moves, the actress has shot for hand-to-hand combat scenes for the first time.

'Race 3' is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise 'Race'. With the third installment, Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan who played the lead in first two films.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid this year.