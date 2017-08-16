close
'Jia Aur Jia' teaser: Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin's quirky road trip is what we are looking forward to – WATCH

'Jia Aur Jia' is slated to release in October this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:27
&#039;Jia Aur Jia&#039; teaser: Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin&#039;s quirky road trip is what we are looking forward to – WATCH

New Delhi: Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin are two Bollywood actresses who are known for their hard-hitting on-screen performances. You will be amazed to know that the duo have now joined forces for Howard Rosemeyer's upcoming film 'Jia Aur Jia'.

A fun-filled trailer of the upcoming movie was recently released online and the flick looks like a comedy of epic proportions. The 1 minute and 56-second long clip will give you a lot of reasons to look forward to the full-fledged film.

Watch for yourself: 

'Jia Aur Jia' is slated to release in October this year.

TAGS

Jia Aur JiaJia Aur Jia teaserRicha ChadhaKalki KoechlinHoward Rosemeyer

