'Jia Aur Jia' teaser: Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin's quirky road trip is what we are looking forward to – WATCH

New Delhi: Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin are two Bollywood actresses who are known for their hard-hitting on-screen performances. You will be amazed to know that the duo have now joined forces for Howard Rosemeyer's upcoming film 'Jia Aur Jia'.

A fun-filled trailer of the upcoming movie was recently released online and the flick looks like a comedy of epic proportions. The 1 minute and 56-second long clip will give you a lot of reasons to look forward to the full-fledged film.

Watch for yourself:

Here is our first trailer for Jia Aur Jia releasing in October. https://t.co/kw8YALB6S8 — Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) August 15, 2017

'Jia Aur Jia' is slated to release in October this year.