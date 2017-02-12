'Jolly LL.B 2' Box Office report: Akshay Kumar starrer witnesses major growth on Saturday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Jolly LL.B 2' witnessed a major growth on Saturday in terms of its Box Office collections. The film has now reportedly minted more than Rs 30 crore.

"#JollyLLB2 has SUPER Sat. Plexes are ROCKING. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr. Total: ₹ 30.51 cr. India biz. Sun should contribute to a BIG total," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Keeping this in mind, the flick is now likely to cross the Rs 50 crore mark anytime soon now.

Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi can also be playing interesting roles in the movie. 'Jolly LLB 2', directed by Subhash Kapoor, was released on February 10 this year.

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.