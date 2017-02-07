close
Judwaa 2: Prem and Raja are back! Varun Dhawan does a Salman Khan – See poster

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:01
Pic Courtesy: @Varun_dvn

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan is all set to reprise the characters originally essayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’ in 1997. Ace filmmaker David Dhawan, who is known for delivering some of the finest rib-ticklers in Bollywood, will be directing his son for the second time in the sequel to the Salman starrer.

The makers unveiled the brand new poster of the film which reveals Varun’s looks in the film. He essays the characters of twin brothers – Prem and Raja.

Check out the poster here:

Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu will essay the roles originally played by Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

The comedy, which is one of the most awaited films of the year, is slated to release on September 29.

So are you ready to see Varun do a Salman Khan?

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:01

