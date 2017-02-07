Judwaa 2: Prem and Raja are back! Varun Dhawan does a Salman Khan – See poster
Mumbai: Varun Dhawan is all set to reprise the characters originally essayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’ in 1997. Ace filmmaker David Dhawan, who is known for delivering some of the finest rib-ticklers in Bollywood, will be directing his son for the second time in the sequel to the Salman starrer.
The makers unveiled the brand new poster of the film which reveals Varun’s looks in the film. He essays the characters of twin brothers – Prem and Raja.
Check out the poster here:
Prem & Raja are back!#SajidNadiadwala's #Judwaa2 is directed by #DavidDhawan & releases on 29 Sept!@varun_dvn @asli_jacqueline @taapsee pic.twitter.com/G5krLFE4wP
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) 7 February 2017
Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu will essay the roles originally played by Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.
The comedy, which is one of the most awaited films of the year, is slated to release on September 29.
So are you ready to see Varun do a Salman Khan?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sanjay Dutt biopic: Madhuri Dixit’s part wouldn’t feature in the film
- Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling won't be performing at Oscars
- Kareena Kapoor Khan FINALLY talks about baby Taimur Ali Khan's name controversy!
- No one can replace Salman Khan: David Dhawan
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' row: I respect High Court's decision, says Akshay Kumar
- Sanjay Dutt biopic: Madhuri Dixit’s part wouldn’t feature in the film
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' row: I respect High Court's decision, says Akshay Kumar
- Salman Khan to cast Sidharth Malhotra in his next production?
- 'Dear Zindagi' deleted scene: Alia Bhatt deals with dating dilemmas
- Kaabil: Here's how much Hrithik Roshan starrer has minted so far