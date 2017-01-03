Kapil Sharma refused to promote Sunil Grover's 'Coffee With D' on their comedy show? Here's the truth!

New Delhi: Ace comedians – Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover – are known for their quirky chemistry and witty antics on the popular television program 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. However, it was being said that the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor refused to promote Sunil's upcoming Bollywood film 'Coffee With D' on his comedy show.

But, it turns out that all such talks were mere rumours.

“Yes, the promotion of Coffee With D on The Kapil Sharma Show is not happening. However, Kapil did not refuse it. Anything of that sort did not happen. Kapil did not say a no,” the Vaisakhi List hunk told BollywoodLife.

Reportedly, all is well between Kapil and Sunil.

'Coffee with D' also features Anjana Sukhani, Zakir Husain and Dipannita Sharma in important roles. The movie is directed by Vishal Mishra and produced by Vinod Ramani.

It is scheduled to release on January 6 this year.

'Coffee with D' is a goofy take on noted TV host Arnab Goswami, notorious gang leader Dawood Ibrahim and elements of the media-political spin-off.

