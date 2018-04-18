Karan Johar announces new film Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt are all set to reunite on screen for a film titled Kalank. Karan Johar took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce the multi-starrer project which also has Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor on board.

Johar tweeted: "Proud & excited to announce our EPIC DRAMA #KALANK Releasing April 19th, 2019.Directed by Abhishek Varman (sic)."

Going by Karan's tweet, Kalank will be a period drama set in the backdrop of a different era. There is a strong buzz suggesting that it will showcase India in the 1940s.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank has been written by Shibani Bathija.

According to Trade Adarsh, the idea for the film was conceived 15 years ago.

He tweeted: "More on #Kalank...The film, which was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his dad Yash Johar, will finally be made in 2018...Story is set in 1940s...On 18 April 2014, #2States had released. On 18 April 2018, #Kalank begins its journey...#Kalank to release on 19 April 2019. (sic)."

The film with a dream cast will be jointly produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

For the unversed, Sanjay and Madhuri were rumoured to be dating each other many years ago. The two have worked together in a number of films and the list includes Saajan, Khalnayak, Thanedaar, Sahibaan etc.

Kalank will mark Sanjay and Madhuri's on-screen reunion after a hiatus of 25 years.