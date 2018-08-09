हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Takht

Karan Johar's 'Takht' makes Ranveer, Alia, Bhumi throng Twitter—Check posts

Incidentally, both Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

Karan Johar&#039;s &#039;Takht&#039; makes Ranveer, Alia, Bhumi throng Twitter—Check posts
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The maverick B-Town filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next and it's called 'Takht'. As the name suggests, it is a period drama set in the times of Mughal dynasty. And that's not it, the incredible thing about the project is the casting.

'Takht' stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Yes, it's an out-and-out starry ensemble cast which only KJo can manage to get on board.

He announced the venture on Twitter and guess what? Even his leading stars couldn't keep their excitement about the film. The lead actors thronged the social media platform and shared the news with their fans.

This is the first time that Ranveer and Kareena will be seen in a movie together. Although the buzz is that they will play siblings in the venture whereas the Alia Bhatt will be paired opposite Ranveer.

Incidentally, both Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.

With such an incredible and interesting casting, 'Takht' will certainly be big on the buzzword. The film will be directed by Karan Johar and the screenplay is by Sumit Roy. H

Tags:
Takhttakht filmKaran JoharRanveer SinghAlia BhattBollywoodJanhvi Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close