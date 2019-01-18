Katrina Kaif to romance Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi?

New Delhi: On Thursday, several media reports claimed that Katrina Kaif will be reuniting with her favourite on-screen co-star Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. And their fans rejoiced on the reports. It is to be noted that the pair is extremely popular among the audience.

While 'Tees Maar Khan' was their last film together, they have approached by several filmmakers in the recent past to do a film together.

However, it looks like their will have to wait for their reunion for a bit longer as 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty has rubbished the rumours of Katrina being a part of the project. Reacting on the rumours, Rohit said that 'it's not true. Until now, the work on the script is still going on and no actress has so far been finalised for the film'.

After Rohit's denial, it is being speculated that the filmmaker, who is fresh out of the success of 'Simmba' doesn't want to rush into anything and may take his time to cast the female lead.

In the past, Akshay and Katrina have worked on several films that include ' Singh is King', 'Namastey London', 'Welcome', 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye' and 'De Dana Dan'. And barring few, most of the films they were a part of, did well at the box office.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Akshay will be seen in the role of ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. The film is touted to be a comedy-drama flick. And the lead actress in the film will be seen as his girlfriend and wife and will be a pillar of support to him.