Saif Ali Khan

Kedarnath dialogue promo out: Sara Ali Khan's character Mukku wishes her father gets jailed

The young actress on Saturday introduced her fans to her character in the film 'Mukku'.

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan needs no introduction. The young girl has been making buzz ever since the first offical trailer of the film was unveiled which has generated much excitement among the audience. Since then, she is enjoying all the limelight coming across her way. 

The young actress on Saturday took to Instagram to share the dialogue promo of her upcoming film. The clip gave a sneak-peak into Sara's character, showing she sharing a strained relationship with her father. Sara's character Mukku can be heard wishing that her dad is jailed. In another sequence she says, "Panjitji Senti Ho Gaye". 

She captioned the post as, "Dal, Roti, Safai ka kaam inse na ho paye! Dekhiye Mukku ji ki nautanki Miliye innse cinemas mein 7th December ko! #13daysto #kedarnath". 

Speaking of the film, 'Kedarnath' has been directed and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor. The film tells the story of a wealthy Hindu girl who takes a pilgrimage to the historic Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, where she meets and falls in love with a Muslim porter (Pithoo), played by Sushant Singh Rajput.

As their relationship grows closer along the journey, the pair faces many obstacles, including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds. At the same time, the region is struck and devasted with sudden rains. The couple is forced to survive against the elements and face the ultimate test of their love.

The film is set to hit the screens on December 7, 2018. 

