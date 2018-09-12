हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshya Kumar

Kesari first look poster out: Akshay Kumar looks fierce as a turbaned warrior

'Kesari' is an upcoming Indian period war drama film based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

Image Courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: The makers of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Kesari' have preponed the release date of the film by five months. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on the Independence Day in 2019, will now hit the screens in March. Besides, they also shared the first look poster of the film. 

Noted film critic shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Mark the date: 21 March 2019... Akshay Kumar... First look posters of #Kesari." He also shared two fresh posters of the film. 

Check out his post here:

Akshay wielding a rifle in a turbaned and fierce look in the posters with his team of warriors will give you chills!

'Kesari' is an upcoming Indian period war drama film. It is being directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna.

It tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film also stars Mir Sarwar and Ashwath Bhatt in pivotal roles. 

Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akshay. She is thrilled to be a part of the film. Upon being chosen as the female lead, Parineeti took to Twitter to thank the makers of the film.

She tweeted: “She tweeted: “So excited to be a part of this legendary journey!!! Thankyouuu @karanjohar @akshaykumar @DharmaMovies #AnuragSingh #Kesari (sic).”

For the unversed, Salman Khan was initially a part of the film as a co-producer. But on realising that Ajay Devgn had announced a film on the same subject much earlier, the Dabangg Khan decided to walk out of the project, which would have been his first joint production with Johar, reports suggest.

Interestingly, Randeep Hooda too is doing a film based on this subject.

Akshya Kumar, Kesari release, Parineeti Chopra, Kesari Akshay Kumar

