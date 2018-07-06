हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek to play Kapil Sharma in a film?

Filmmaker Vinod Tiwari who made his directorial debut with 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle' is keen to make a biopic on the star comedian.

Pic courtesy: kapilsharma and Krushna Abhishek Instagram.

Mumbai: If this turns out to be a reality, then it is going to be a stunner for sure! Latest reports suggest that Krushna Abhishek may play his rumoured arch-rival Kapil Sharma in the latter's biopic.

The director is mighty impressed after watching Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. And this has inspired him to think of making a film on Kapil.

Talking about his desire to helm a film on the Firangi star, Tiwari said, "After watching 'Sanju', I am inspired to make a biopic and I feel biopic on Kapil Sharma will be worth it. It's a story that needs to be out. In 2010, we wanted to make a film with Kapilji but producers Surendra Puri and Nostrum couldn't do it then. Now they are also keen on doing a biopic," Tiwari said in a statement.

 "If Kapilji agrees to play himself, I would love to work with him or else I feel Krushna Abhishek will be perfect for the role as they are known for their comic timing and he will do justice for Kapilji's character, " he added.

Krushna (nephew of veteran actor Govinda) and Kapil have often been pitted against each other as arch-rivals. 
But Krushna has categorically denied competition with Kapil.

In fact, when Kapil made headlines for all wrong reasons a few months ago, Krushna came out in support of him.

(With IANS inputs)

