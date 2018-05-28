Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maserati destroyed while filming Salman Khan starrer Race 3

New Delhi: Race franchises have always been full of action and high-octane drama. Much like Rohit Shetty films, a lot of cars have been used in all the instalments of the film and this time too, Race 3 will see the actors flaunting high-end luxury cars in the movie.

Director Remo D'Souza, who is a car-lover himself, made sure to use a wide range of luxury cars in Race 3 as well. Cars like Aston Martin, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini et al will reportedly be seen in the movie.

At the trailer launch, Salman Khan had expressed his sadness over the destruction of a wide range of cars during the shoot. Actor Anil Kapoor too revealed the total number of cars that were destroyed. The count was around 15.

The makers had reportedly shot these car sequences on the Formula 1 track to provide an amazing experience to the viewers.

'Race 3' is the third franchise of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Race. However, the makers have claimed that the third instalment is more action-packed and has more suspense that would keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. The action sequences were shot in picturesque Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

The power-packed trailer had already received a humungous response on the internet and had garnered a lot of views.

Releasing on Eid 2018, 'Race 3' is a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs, all in equal proportion.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2018

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza.