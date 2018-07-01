हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Learnt a lot, grew a lot after doing 'Sanju', says Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, who has been giving Bollywood buffs a dose of his versatility as an actor, feels "blessed" with all the appreciation coming his way for "Sanju". He says it's a project he has learnt a lot from professionally and personally too.

Learnt a lot, grew a lot after doing &#039;Sanju&#039;, says Vicky Kaushal
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Vicky Kaushal, who has been giving Bollywood buffs a dose of his versatility as an actor, feels "blessed" with all the appreciation coming his way for "Sanju". He says it's a project he has learnt a lot from professionally and personally too.

Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like "Raazi" and "Love Per Square Foot". With "Sanju", the praise has only got a big boost.

"Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful," Vicky tweeted on Sunday.

Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju", on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, features Vicky as the lead character's friend. Sanjay's role in the movie is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor.

Vicky's work in the movie has been appreciated by film fraternity members like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Shabana Azmi among others.

Tags:
Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal filmsRanbir KapoorSanjay Duttsanju filmSanju colection

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close