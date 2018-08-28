हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anurag Basu

‘Life In A Metro’ sequel: Will these actors be a part of the Anurag Basu film?

Latest reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz are being considered for the film. 

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Anurag Basu had revealed that he is gearing up for the sequel to one of his best films -'Life In A Metro' - a multi starrer that released on May 11, 2007.

Basu even took to Twitter to write that he will reveal the names of the actors who will be on board the sequel once things are finalised.

He wrote: "Casting of an ensemble cast film can only be locked after securing combination dates of all the actors.Bohut mushkil kaam hai,sab ke calendars ek saal ke liye full hain.Aur mein ghode pe sawar hun. Will keep you posted. Final cast will be announced soon (sic)."

Latest reports suggest that Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz are being considered for the film. Earlier speculations were rife that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor too could be a part of the film. But the filmmaker hasn't confirmed the same.

Ileana was launched in Bollywood by Basu in Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi!. So it would not be a surprise to see her on board the sequel to 'Life in a... Metro'. 

Abhishek, who was last seen in Housefull 3 in 2016 will make a splash with Manmarziyaan co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

'Life in a... Metro' too had an ensemble cast. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Konkana Sen Sharma, Nafisa Ali, Dharmendra, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Sharman Joshi and Irrfan Khan.

