By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 10:16
Mahira Khan’s twitter conversation with ‘Raees’ filmmaker Rahul Dholakia is Uff Zalima!!!

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan unveiled ‘Udi Udi Jaye’ a special song from his upcoming film ‘Raees’ on Thursday to celebrate the festival of Uttarayan with his fans. The Rahul Dholakia directorial which introduces Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to Bollywood, is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Here's how Mahira had reacted soon after the song was out!

After releasing the song, Dholakia took to Twitter to ask Mahira if she remembers the first day of the rehearsals.

He asked her, “remember the first day at the rehearsal and the blisters you got on your feet ? You pulled it through @TheMahiraKhan (sic).”

In response, Mahira tweeted: “@rahuldholakia I'll never forget, those blisters hurt for a while! What I will always remember is you saying you'll do it, it'll be fine..(sic).”

Well, Mahira’s commitment towards her work is commendable. Despite having blisters, she pulled off her dance moves with style and elegance.

Morever, her chemistry with the King of Romance – Shah Rukh Khan – has been loved by fans not just in India but across the border too!

Slated to release on January 25, ‘Raees’ which will see SRK essaying the role of a bootlegger, also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role.

First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 10:16

