हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika

Manikarnika actor launches his production house

Vaibhav will be seen playing the role of Puran Singh in the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Manikarnika actor launches his production house
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who is sharing screen space with actress Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', will now don the producer's hat.

He has launched his own production house called Autumn Breeze Films, which will produce films in various genres.

Take a look at some of his Instagram photos: 

(Photo courtesy: Instagram)

"For the past few years, I have been getting involved in the productions side of a few films. I wanted to understand the nitty-gritty of production. Also, I wanted to set a team in place, which is an important aspect," Vaibhav said in a statement.

"Our idea is similiar to our tagline, which says, a place where concept meets finance. My brother Gaurav Tatwawaadi and I hold degrees in engineering. In fact, he went on to complete his MBA too. So, I believe that we make a good duo. Also, there is no barrier on mediums and languages. We are open to television, film and web in all forms of languages."

Vaibhav will be seen playing the role of Puran Singh in the film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

Tags:
ManikarnikaKangana RananutManikarnika filmsKamal Jain

Must Watch