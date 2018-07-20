हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karwaan

Meet Shaukat aka Irrfan Khan in 'Karwaan' dialogue promo—Watch video

Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery!

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the finest finds, Irrfan Khan will next be seen in slice-of-life entertainer 'Karwaan'. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta respectively.

The makers have unveiled a behind-the-scenes (BTS) dialogue promo video. You will be smitten by the acting prowess of Irrfan. He plays a character named Shaukat in the venture.

Watch it here:

The film marks the Bollywood debut of south sensation Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. The brimming camaraderie between Irrfan and Dulquer is unmatched. Their journey together makes for an interesting watch, especially because of Irrfan's classic act and funny one-liners.

The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. It is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. 'Karwaan' happens to be a slice-of-life entertainer which promises some power-packed performances by the lead actors.

Irrfan meanwhile is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. The actor had recently written a letter on battling deadly cancer and how his perspective in life has changed.

His heartwarming note to Timesofindia went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

He had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here's wishing Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery!

 

Karwaankarwaan videoIrrfan KhanIrrfan Khan filmsBollywoodshaukatDulquer SalmaanIrrfan Khan cancerNeuroendocrine tumour

