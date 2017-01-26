'Mubarakan' FIRST LOOK! Anil Kapoor looks amazing as Sardar Kartar Singh
New Delhi: Director Anees Bazmee is going to present Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. Their upcoming venture together 'Mubarakan' will see them play Sikh on-screen.
While Arjun's first look was revealed some time back, veteran actor Anil Kapoor's Sikh look has been shared on Twitter today. The amazing actor sports a blue pagdi and a black bomber jacket.
Needless to say that Anil has defied his age and looks much younger. 'Mubarakan' stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. The film is currently being filmed.
Check out Anil 'jhakaas' Kapoor's look in 'Mubarakan':
Everytime I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you "Kartar Singh" of #Mubarakan !!! pic.twitter.com/k0imaQREqR
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan has a SPECIAL message for Diljit Dosanjh and we bet you can't miss it! Watch
- Amitabh Bachchan says 'Sairat' is 'Marathi wonder'
- 'Mubarakan' FIRST LOOK! Anil Kapoor looks amazing as Sardar Kartar Singh
- AbRam gets angry when not allowed to be clicked, says Shah Rukh Khan
- American television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
- Akshay Kumar doesn’t prepare himself for any role
- Sonu Sood wants to show 'Kung Fu Yoga' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' becomes an all time BLOCKBUSTER!
- Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan's eyeful revenge must be watched!
- Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi's 'Irada' trailer will leave you on the edge! - Watch