'Mubarakan' FIRST LOOK! Anil Kapoor looks amazing as Sardar Kartar Singh

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:22
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Director Anees Bazmee is going to present Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. Their upcoming venture together 'Mubarakan' will see them play Sikh on-screen.

While Arjun's first look was revealed some time back, veteran actor Anil Kapoor's Sikh look has been shared on Twitter today. The amazing actor sports a blue pagdi and a black bomber jacket.

Needless to say that Anil has defied his age and looks much younger. 'Mubarakan' stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. The film is currently being filmed.

Check out Anil 'jhakaas' Kapoor's look in 'Mubarakan':

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:22

