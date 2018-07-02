Mulk motion poster: Prateik Babbar plays the 'misguided youth'—Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulk

Mulk motion poster: Prateik Babbar plays the &#039;misguided youth&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Upcoming courtroom drama 'Mulk' has created quite a buzz already. The movie is based on true events and revolves around the real-life struggles of a common man. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta will also play important roles in the film.

A new motion poster of the film has been released and it just raises the curiosity level of the movie buffs. The poster features Prateik Babbar who plays a 'misguided youth' in the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the motion poster. He wrote, “Prateik Babbar... The misguided youth in #Mulk... Costars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta... Directed by Anubhav Sinha... 3 Aug 2018 release... Motion poster featuring Prateik: 

'Mulk' has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. The social-thriller has been jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

Taapsee, who has delivered intense performances in films plays an advocate in 'Mulk'. The last time Taapsee was seen in a courtroom drama was for Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. The film earned rave reviews and got her immense appreciation for a brilliant performance. 

'Mulk' was earlier slated to hit the screens in July but now the movie has been pushed for August 3 release.

