Mulk

Mulk: Taapsee Pannu-Rishi Kapoor starrer gets banned in Pakistan

The film is about a Muslim family and their struggle to prove their innocence, as a member of their own has been found guilty for terror-related activities. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama 'Mulk' starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor and is set to hit the screens on August 3, has been banned by the Federal Censor Board of Pakistan.

The film is about a Muslim family and their struggle to prove their innocence, as a member of their own has been found guilty for planting a bomb blast in a city that claimed lives of many innocent people.

Reacting to the decision of the Pakistan Censor Board, director Anubhav Sinha wrote an open letter to the citizens of Pakistan, stating: 

Dear Citizens of Pakistan, 
I say dear citizens of Pakistan at the risk of being called an antinational by some losers back home. I don't care. 

I have recently made a film called MULK. Unfortunately you will not be able to see it legally as the censor board in your country has banned it from you watching it. 

I remember the day the trailer came out many inIndian and also many in Pakistan wrote against it. Some in India though it was proMuslim and some in Pakistan though it stereotypes Muslims. Contradictory but true. I kept insisting the film was about LOVE. Love aongst Hindus and Muslisms. now the word is out. The press has seen it and the audience in the UAE too has seen it. It is not pro Muslim or Anti Muslim. Pro Pakistan or Anti Pakistan. It is about love that all of us as individuals should have amongst us. It is about You. It is about Me. You have Hindus as a minority in your country and we have Muslism as a minority in ours. We all must work towards coexisting in peace and harmony. 

Here is my question to you. Why is it so that they do NOT want you to see the film that talks about co-existence. I know, sooner or later, you will have access to the film. Please do watch it and give me your opinion WHY DID THE PAKISAN CENSOR BOARD ban the film. 

I really wanted you all to see this iflm legally but do watch it illegally if you must, though our digital team at home is working hard to stop all piracy. 
Regards
Anubhav Sinha
Dated-Aug3, 2018

Mulk film

Deepak Mukut, Soham Rockstar Entertainment states, "We are disturbed by this prejudiced verdict and it’s such an irony because our film talks about this very prejudice. We urge the Pakistani Censor Board to reconsider their decision. They will realise how essential it is to the well-being of the human race across the world."

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, 'Mulk' is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. The film also features Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

While the ban on Bollywood releases in Pakistan is currently the trending topic, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

In the recent past the Kareen Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' was banned in Pakistan since the censor board deemed the film vulgar and obscene. Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, 'PadMan' was banned in Pak because its storyline revolved around the subject of menstruation which is considered a taboo in the country.

Alia Bhatt’s 'Raazi' was banned due to its controversial content while Shahrukh Khan's 'Raees' was banned because of its inaccurate portrayal of Muslims. 

Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' was banned on the grounds that the film's content promoted black magic and anti-Muslim sentiments. Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja' and 'Raanjhanaa' were also banned from getting release in Pakistan.

