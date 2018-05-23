Mumbai Police's latest tweet on data safety is inspired by a dialogue in Salman Khan's Race 3 - See

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Twitter handle posts engaging, thought-provoking, informative and educating tweets to spread awareness about safety not just on the roads but beyond it.

The latest tweet raises awareness about protecting data in the cyberspace and ensuring it is not shared with strangers online.

To make people aware of threats online, the Mumbai Police shared a still from Salman Khan's Race 3 and rephrased a dialogue in the film.

Check out Mumbai Police's Twitter post:

"Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety (sic)."

Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety pic.twitter.com/WJ4ADZEl1a — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) 23 May 2018

For the unversed, here's the original dialogue - Our business is our business none of your business.

The still has actress Daisy Shah in the frame.

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has a unique and a creative way of communicating messages and spreading awareness.

And this one is definitely one of their best posts.

More about the film Race 3:

Race 3 is the third instalment of super-hit franchise Race. Directed by choreographer-turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza, Race 3 has Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala besides Daisy on board.

The multi-starrer actioner is all set to hit theatres on June 15, on the occasion of Eid.