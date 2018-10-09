हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
namaste england trailer 2

Namaste England trailer 2: Arjun Kapoor crosses barriers for his 'love' Parineeti Chopra—Watch

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. 

Namaste England trailer 2: Arjun Kapoor crosses barriers for his &#039;love&#039; Parineeti Chopra—Watch

New Delhi: One of the much-awaited films this year, 'Namaste England' featuring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for his big release on October 19, 2018. The stars are busy promoting the venture across different cities and this is creating the right kind of buzz ahead of the movie release.

To keep the fans happy and generate enough curiosity, the makers have released a second trailer of 'Namaste England' as well. It shows how Arjun crosses all barriers and travels to London just to get his 'love' Parineeti Chopra.

Watch 'Namaste England' trailer 2:

The romantic comedy-drama is directed and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It happens to be the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit 'Namastey London' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Namaste England' features Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Seal in lead roles. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 19, 2018. Interestingly, Arjun and Parineeti will be seen together on the big screens in more than one films this year. The duo first appeared together in 'Ishaqzaade' marking the debut of Arjun in the industry. Now, they will seen teaming up again after a span of six years.

Arjun and Parineeti have also been roped in for another project, titled 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and is scheduled to be released in March 2019. 

Tags:
namaste england trailer 2namaste england trailerNamaste EnglandArjun KapoorParineeti Chopra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close