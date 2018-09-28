हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar kick starts shooting for Housefull 4

The film will hit the big screens in October, next year, around the time of Diwali giving its fans the perfect Diwali gift.  

New Delhi: Amid all the allegations made by Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar has flown to Jaisalmer to start shooting for Sajid Khan's next directorial 'Housefull 4'.Dutta had alleged that Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her on the sets of the movie 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008.

She alleged that while shooting for a special dance number in the movie, she was sexually harassed by Patekar. She also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. However, in the middle of all the drama, Patekar has kicked off shooting for his next film. 
Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture with the cast of the movie, writing, 'Taking the "not so private charter" flight to Jaisalmer. @kritisanon A very excited @hegdepooja @rimpleandharpreet n 4 1st time on insta Nana Patekar( where is @chunkypanday ) @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial n 1 innocent bystander'. In the picture, Farah Khan can be seen posing with Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge and Nana Patekar.

It also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, and 'Veere Ki Wedding' fame Kriti Kharbanda. The comedy riot is the fourth film of the 'Housefull' series and is based on the theme of reincarnation.

