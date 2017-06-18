Neeraj Pandey shares fresh still from sets of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee's 'Aiyaary'! - See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Aiyaary' is trending all over the social media, all thanks to a fresh still – which was recently shared online by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey – from the sets of the movie.

In the image, both the stars can be seen donning army uniform. "Brothers in arms. From the sets of #Aiyaary," the 43-year-old director captioned the photograph.

Earlier, the team was clicked in Kashmir where they were reportedly filming an important schedule of the flick.

Check out the fresh still:

'Aiyaary' is said to be a crime drama based on a real-life incident.