close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Neeraj Pandey shares fresh still from sets of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee's 'Aiyaary'! - See pic

'Aiyaary' is said to be a crime drama based on a real-life incident.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 11:57
Neeraj Pandey shares fresh still from sets of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee&#039;s &#039;Aiyaary&#039;! - See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Aiyaary' is trending all over the social media, all thanks to a fresh still – which was recently shared online by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey – from the sets of the movie.

In the image, both the stars can be seen donning army uniform. "Brothers in arms. From the sets of #Aiyaary," the 43-year-old director captioned the photograph. 

Earlier, the team was clicked in Kashmir where they were reportedly filming an important schedule of the flick.

Check out the fresh still:

'Aiyaary' is said to be a crime drama based on a real-life incident.

TAGS

aiyaaryAiyaary stillAiyaary setsAiyaary shootingSidharth MalhotraManoj BajpayeeNeeraj Pandey

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

&#039;Jab Harry Met Sejal&#039; mini trail 1: Anushka Sharma impresses with Gujarati accent, Shah Rukh Khan flaunts &#039;bad character&#039;! - Watch
Movies

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' mini trail 1: Anushka Sharm...

Kabir Khan supports Salman Khan&#039;s anti-war comments
People

Kabir Khan supports Salman Khan's anti-war comments

Talent needs education to shape up: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
People

Talent needs education to shape up: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Will soon make an official announcement: Ritesh Sidhwani on &#039;Don 3&#039;
Movies

Will soon make an official announcement: Ritesh Sidhwani on...

R Madhavan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu win at Filmfare Awards South
Regional

R Madhavan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu win at Filmfare Awards Sou...

On Father&#039;s Day, B-Town celebs wish their &#039;superheroes&#039;
People

On Father's Day, B-Town celebs wish their 'superh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video