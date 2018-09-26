Netizens compare Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look with Jack Sparrow and Mad Hatter—See comments

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look was unveiled a few days back and as soon as it was shared, netizens went cray over its resemblance with Jack Sparrow from 'Pirates of The Caribbean' and Mad Hatter from 'Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequel Through the Looking-Glass.

Twitter and Instagram users flooded the timelines calling Aamir the desi version of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Check out some of the interesting comments here:

Captain Jack Sparrow ki yaad aa gyi sir — Rahul kumar (@Rahul143boss) September 24, 2018

A child can see similarity between Aamir Khan's character in #ThugsOfHindostan and Jack Sparrow. Excitement gone kaboom. Another copy or as they say 'inspired'. — ⚡ (@ThePerfectMess_) September 24, 2018

Meet Our Very Own Jack sparrow. Aamir Khan as Firangi #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/sFFj3g06Xp — Z. (@SurrealZak) September 24, 2018

Aamir can be seen donning a hat, sporting long curly hair and sitting on a donkey. His character is named Firangi in the movie.

'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 7, 2018.