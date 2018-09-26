हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Netizens compare Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look with Jack Sparrow and Mad Hatter—See comments

Aamir can be seen donning a hat, sporting long curly hair and sitting on a donkey.

Netizens compare Aamir Khan&#039;s &#039;Thugs Of Hindostan&#039; look with Jack Sparrow and Mad Hatter—See comments
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look was unveiled a few days back and as soon as it was shared, netizens went cray over its resemblance with Jack Sparrow from 'Pirates of The Caribbean' and Mad Hatter from 'Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequel Through the Looking-Glass.

Twitter and Instagram users flooded the timelines calling Aamir the desi version of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Check out some of the interesting comments here:

 

Aamir can be seen donning a hat, sporting long curly hair and sitting on a donkey. His character is named Firangi in the movie.

'Thugs of Hindostan' features Aamir Khan in the lead role besides Bachchan senior. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif play female leads in the period drama by Yash Raj Films. The venture is helmed by 'Dhoom 3' helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The film is reportedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and the film is set to be released on Diwali this year.

It is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 7, 2018.

 

 

Tags:
Aamir khanJack SparrowMad HatterThugs of HindostanAamir Khan trolled

Must Watch