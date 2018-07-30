हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anil Kapoor

New version of 'Achche din' was always part of the film: Fanney Khan director

The director revealed that not only "Achche din" but "Tere jaisa tu hai" also has one more version, which will be released soon. 

New version of &#039;Achche din&#039; was always part of the film: Fanney Khan director
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: "Fanney Khan" director Atul Manjrekar today said they did not change 'Acche din' to 'Acche din aa gaye' under any pressure and both the versions of the song were already a part of the film.

According to various reports, the decision to release the new song was taken because 'Acche Din' was being used on social media to target the Modi government over its 2014 poll promise of bringing "acche din" to India.

"Acche Din" was the slogan used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the general elections of 2014.

Manjrekar said the new version of the song, which released on Sunday, was very much a part of the story and reveals the growth of the character.

"The new version was always part of the film. Both the songs have their place in the film. It is an independent song and it is part of the narrative. All the songs in the film add to the story," Manjrekar told PTI.
When asked about social media connecting it with the Modi government's campaign slogan the director said he was not "surprised" by it.

"How can you control how a person reacts to something. That's not in our hands. Social media is a different world out there," he added. The first version of the song had lyrics "Mere achche din kab aayenge..." while the new version is "Mere achche din ab aaye re...".

The director revealed that not only "Achche din" but "Tere jaisa tu hai" also has one more version, which will be released soon. 

"The song was always part of the film so we have released the second part of the song. There are two songs in the film which have two versions -- one is 'Achche Din' and the second is 'Tere jaisa tu hai'," he added.

"Fanney Khan" features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Pihu Sand in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by T-Series, Anil Kapoor Films & Communications Network and Rakeys Omprakash Mehra Pictures. It will be released on August 3. 

Tags:
Anil KapoorFanney KhanAishwarya Rai BachchanDivya DuttaOmprakash MehraFanney Khan review

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close