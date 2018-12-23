'Newton' actor Rajkummar Rao demands huge fee, loses film with Deepika Padukone?

New Delhi: It is well-known to everyone that Deepika Padukone is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Megna Gulzar for a film titled 'Chhapak'. The film is reported to be a biopic on acid attack survivor Lakshmi.

Initially, there were speculations that talented actor Rajkummar Rao was the original choice of both Deepika as well as Meghna for the role of male lead in the film. However, things couldn't fall in place between the actor and the makers and later Vikrant Massey was taken on the board.

Initial reports claimed that Rajkummar had to opt out of the project over dates issues as he had already signed on a number of films and was unable to give dates to this project.

However, a report in Bollywood Bubble has claimed that this was not at all the case. Raj was required to shoot for only 20 days in total and the team had expressed to wrap up the film from the start to finish schedule of 45 days. However, the 'Queen' actor went on to surprise everyone when he demanded a fee of Rs 3 crore for his role.

As per sources, Raj's role in the film was quite small as compared to that of Deepika's. Moreover, the film is a small-budget project and hence the producers decided to rope in someone else, who would fit on a lesser budget.

A few months back, reports did the round that after the success of his latest movie 'Stree', Rajkummar had hiked his fee for all his upcoming projects.