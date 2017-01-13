'Ok Jaanu' movie tweet review

Mumbai: The first big banner film of the year 2017 – Ok Jaanu – starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur has released today.

The official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil blockbuster ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’, ‘Ok Jaanu’ is Aditya and Shraddha’s second film together.

The duo had set the silverscreen ablaze with their sizzling chemistry in ‘Aashiqui 2’ and now all set to recreate the same magic.

Directed by Shaad Ali, ‘Ok Jaanu’ revolves around the life of a young couple in a live-in relationship.

TGIF! Like many movie buffs, Raghav Jaitly of Zeenews.com has headed to a theatre to watch the first day first show of the film.

You may check out the quick review here as he tweets while watching the movie:

#OkJaanu features Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles

Keeping in mind Box Office performances of their last films, #OkJaanu is pretty crucial for Aditya and Shraddha

Opening credit-roll of #OkJaanu is quirky and interesting. It will give you all the new-age feels

Oh boy! Shraddha's first impression on Aditya seems to have scared him off #OkJaanu

Aditya and Shraddha are too comfortable with each other and it reflects in their on-screen chemistry. Best part about their pairing #OkJaanu

*Flirting level = Genius* Future Planning in the very first conversation. Way to go Aditya and Shraddha #OkJaanu

Aditya Roy Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah are fighting it out in the battle of generations #OkJaanu

AR Rahman's music raises the entertainment quotient of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer #OkJaanu

Slowly and steadily Aditya and Shraddha are building up their romantic chemistry #OkJaanu

So far, the pace of #OkJaanu is pretty slow to make audience understand the storyline. Where is the plot heading? Still confused

For a film which represents modern-day generation, #OkJaanu script seems to be loosely woven

Okay! so, cheesy romance has spilled everywhere now. More lovely-dovey scenes to continue in the second half? #Interval #OkJaanu

And complications begin for Aditya and Shraddha after interval #OkJaanu

Same old Bollywood cliché: Love or career, Aditya and Shraddha have a tough decision to make #OkJaanu

Rain, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor all over again. Does it remind you of anything? Oh 'Aashiqui 2' magic #OkJaanu

I just realised, the real issue has still not been addressed in #OkJaanu

Aditya and Shraddha prove that sometimes it is actually mature to act a bit immature. #OkJaanu

An intense climax will make you witness the lesser-seen aide of Aditya and Shraddha's on-screen personalities #OkJaanu

#OkJaanu AR Rahman and Naseeruddin Shah steal the show