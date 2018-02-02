Padmaavat Box Office collections: Bhansali's magnum opus earns Rs 166 cr

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' is doing an incredible business at the Box Office and this shows how much the fans have liked this epic tale.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

#Padmaavat concludes [extended] Week 1 on a GLORIOUS NOTE... SUPERB biz over the [extended] weekend... ROCK-SOLID biz on weekdays... This, despite no-screening in few states... However, the TERRIFIC biz in other states helped put up a FANTASTIC number... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Had it been a smooth, all-India release, #Padmaavat would’ve comfortably crossed ₹ 200 cr in its [extended] Week 1... The film lost out on [approx] ₹ 50 cr+ due to no-screening in few states + protests... Its international biz is REMARKABLE [esp North America and Australia]... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

#Padmaavat is expected to surpass lifetime biz of #BajiraoMastani in Weekend 2... Will emerge SLB’s HIGHEST GROSSER... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr, Wed 12.50 cr, Thu 11 cr. Total: ₹ 166.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

The film faced massive protests from fringe groups across the nation, demanding a pan India ban on the period drama. After braving all odds, Padmaavat hit the screens on January 25, 2018 and managed to have preview shows days ahead of the nationwide release at some places.

Not only is the film doing incredible business in the country, but also internationally 'Padmaavat' has got a big thumbs up from the audience.

The film faced protests by fringe groups claiming that the filmmaker has distorted historical facts in the film. However, Bhansali time and again mentioned that none of these claims is true.

The film was initially scheduled to hit the screens on December 1, 2017. It stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays her on-screen husband Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji in the period drama respectively.

The impeccable performances of the lead actors have been appreciated by one and sundry.