Padman: New poster of Akshay Kumar starrer out—see pic

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a huge success at the box office and the movie adressed the social issue of sanitization. The movie was well received by audience and critics and was a step taken to promote cleanliness in the society.

Continuing his trend of appearing in movies addressing social issues, Akshay is all set to tell us the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine.

The movie Padman is based on the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

The latest poster of the film is out and noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the poster.

#Padman to release on Republic Day: 26 Jan 2018... New poster: pic.twitter.com/NvImqWuwQQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2017

Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by R Balki with Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Shinde as the producers.

The movie will hit the theaters on January 26, 2018.