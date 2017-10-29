Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Padman: New poster of Akshay Kumar starrer out—see pic

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a huge success at the box office and the movie adressed the social issue of sanitization. The movie was well received by audience and critics and was a step taken to promote cleanliness in the society.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
Comments |
Padman: New poster of Akshay Kumar starrer out—see pic
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a huge success at the box office and the movie adressed the social issue of sanitization. The movie was well received by audience and critics and was a step taken to promote cleanliness in the society.

Continuing his trend of appearing in movies addressing social issues, Akshay is all set to tell us the story of  Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine.

The movie Padman is based on the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham. 

The latest poster of the film is out and noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the poster.

Here is his Twitter post:

Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by R Balki with Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Shinde as the producers. 
The movie will hit the theaters on January 26, 2018.

Tags:
padmanAkshay KumarTwinkle KhannaSonam KapoorRadhika Apte
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Ittefaq with a thrilling video—Watch

Trending