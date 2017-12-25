Padman title song: Akshay Kumar will leave you mighty impressed—Watch

New Delhi: The National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 'Padman', a film helmed by R Balki. The makers have released the title track 'The Padman Song' on YouTube.

It features Akshay in the lead with Radhika Apte playing his on-screen wife. Sonam Kapoor stars in a pivotal role. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and the music is composed by Amit Trivedi.

The additional vocals have been sung by Pragati Joshi, Deepti Rege and Mayuri Kudalkar.

Watch the song here:

The film is based on the real-life incident of Arunachalam Muruganantham—the man whose initiative to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India helped not only his wife but other women in his village to lead a hygienic life.

The film is being produced by Akki's better half Twinkle Khanna, making it her maiden production venture. Interestingly, Twinkle had mentioned about the story of 'Padman' aka Arunachalam in the final short story titled ‘The Sanitary Man from A Sacred Land’ in her second novel ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’.

'Padman' is hitting the screens on January 26, 2018.