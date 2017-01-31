Padmavati controversy: Misunderstandings about film clarified, says Bhansali Productions

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was attacked while he was shooting in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort last week by a group that was protesting against his film ‘Padmavati’, has reached a truce with the representatives of a Rajput community.

SLB’s production house issued a statement to announce that the misunderstandings have been cleared and the matter has been settled.

The statement read: "Representatives of Bhansali Productions Private Limited, including Ms. Shobha Sant (CEO) and Mr. Chetan Deolekar (Associate Producer) met with the office bearers of all the social organisations under the Shree Rajput Sabha in Jaipur.

"The misunderstanding they had on the content of the film has been cleared and clarified. We have clearly stated that there is no romantic scene or song or dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji."

The group that attacked Bhansali felt that the filmmaker was distorting facts. However, producers have said they have been carefully researching and making the film, which they feel Mewar will be proud of.

"Shri Giriraj ji Lotwara, President of Shree Rajput Sabha has been extremely helpful in bringing the various Rajput organisations including the Karni Sena, Sangh Shakti, Pratap Foundation, Bhawani Niketan together to clarify this," the statement read.

The film stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

The magnum opus is slated to release on November 17 this year.

(With IANS inputs)