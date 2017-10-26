Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus to release in 3D

New Delhi: If you can't take your eyes off the header, we won't blame you! Yes, one of the biggest releases of this year, Padmavati will be available in 3D.

According to a Bollywoodlife.com report, Hollywood's Paramount Pictures, which is backing the masterpiece came up with the suggestion of offering the film in 3D after watching the trailer.

"The executives were excited after watching the trailer. They told producers Viacom 18 that the film must be seen in 3D for viewers to enjoy the filmmaker's vision. Bhansali was on board too," the report quoted a source as saying.

Well the excitement level for the film was already high owing to the glimpses shared through the trailer and the song, but this latest development has raised the excitement level even more. With more than a month to go, we wonder how will we be able to wait for the epic release!

And in case you forgot the release date after this mind boggling news, Padmavati hits the theaters on December 1, 2017.

All set to experience magic?