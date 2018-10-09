हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panipat

Padmini Kolhapure joins period drama 'Panipat'

The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar's upcoming period drama 'Panipat' has an interesting line-up of actors. The features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. This is the first time that these three actors will be seen sharing the screen space together.

The latest one to join the cast happens to be veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure. She will be seen playing Gopika Bai in the epic battle saga. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote: “Padmini Kolhapure joins the cast of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical #Panipat... The versatile actress will be portraying Gopika Bai in the film... Costars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon... 6 Dec 2019 release.”

The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

The National Award winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai will be recreating the majestic Shaniwar Wada for the historical Panipat battle at ND Studios, Karjat, reportedly.

The first look teaser of the film was unveiled earlier this year. 

The filmmaker has previously directed films such as 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar, 'Swades' and 'Mohenjo Daro' to name a few.

Are you excited for yet another visual treat?

 

 

 

 

 

 

