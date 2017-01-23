Pakistani actors get Indian visa to shoot for Sridevi starrer

New Delhi: The relationship between India and Pakistan, which got more fragile after the Uri terror attack last year, is gradually getting back on tracks. If online reports are to be believed, two Pak actors have been granted visas by the Indian government to complete their Bollywood projects.

Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly will now be finishing their schedule for Sridevi's upcoming movie 'Mom'. The duo would fly to India in February to shoot for the climax and a song, reports the Mumbai Mirror.

According to sources, "It's been about four months since the team has been waiting to wrap up the final schedule. In September, following the Uri attacks[...], Sajal and Adnan's visas were rejected several times."

The two are playing important roles in the flick which is slated to release in May this year.

(With ANI inputs)